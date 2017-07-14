Higgins announces nearly $600K for Jennings airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins announced this week that the Jennings airport will receive nearly $600,000 in funding to rehabilitate its existing runway.

According to a press release from Higgins’ office, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the funds, totaling $595,890, to the Jefferson Davis Airport Commission District No. 1. This project will finance mill and overlay of 5,000 feet of Runway 13/31 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.