Higgins announces nearly $600K for Jennings airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins announced this week that the Jennings airport will receive nearly $600,000 in funding to rehabilitate its existing runway.

According to a press release from Higgins’ office, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the funds, totaling $595,890, to the Jefferson Davis Airport Commission District No. 1. This project will finance mill and overlay of 5,000 feet of Runway 13/31 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43594

Posted by on Jul 14 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in