I can’t hear you

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

We listen to music. We hear our phones ring. We listen for our children giggling outside. We recognize the sound of someone’s voice when we answer the phone. These and hundreds of other life experiences are examples of hearing that we absolutely take for granted.

No one in my family has ever had any hearing problems. My father died at age 84 and his hearing was still perfect. At age 64, I find myself in a very different situation. I have become aware that my body is affected by my rare disease, FMD, or Fibromuscular Dysplasia. I have started to encounter the visual problems: bouts of double vision and blurriness. I have suffered dizzy spells and even fainted on an airplane.

I have had four TIA’s (transient ischemic attacks or mini strokes). My disease causes me to have blood pressure that goes up and down, highly unpredictable. I have had such horrible headaches that actually make my face go numb for weeks at a time. For those headaches, every three months I receive 37 injections of Botox in my head and neck. However, the fatigue may be the worst symptom, as it is nearly debilitating and completely alien to my nature.

So, about two months ago, not long after a recent TIA, I suddenly lost hearing in my right ear for several hours. I was taken aback and, I won’t lie — I felt like crying! Over the last two months, I have been going through this new uncomfortable sensation as if I’m talking in a drum. Recently, I had my hearing checked and found out that there is moderate hearing loss in the right ear. My other ear seems to be fine.

And then I was sent to an audiologist to do a test that I hope never to do again. In the testing, a camera attached to a pair of goggles worn by the patient records eye movement as the patient looks back and forth between designated points, tracks moving lights, and moves the head and body into different positions in a dark room. That was the easy part. The next phase felt as though it lasted for hours.

The final portion of the test involves the insertion of cool and warm air into the ear to determine if the balance system is responding predictably to temperature stimulation. Because the hearing and balance functions of the inner ear are so closely related, a hearing test is given before the videonystagmography (VNG) to assess the condition of this system.

As cool and warm air are pushed into the ear for a minute each, it truly feels like you are moving around the room at a hundred miles an hour. Sounds simple, but it wasn’t. I was gripping the table because it felt as though I was going to fly off. And then came the overwhelming nausea. I was so hoping that I wasn’t going to regurgitate on this poor woman.

The audiologist said I tested positive for vestibular vessel insufficiency (they have a more scientific term for it), which is basically a vascular issue in the vestibular area leading to the ear. They don’t know why it happened. My ENT determined it is the FMD “migrating” to the ear area.

Just one more issue related to my “mystery” disease. I am an interesting case for sure.

I am not certain how long before my hearing goes out completely in that ear. I am praying that it does not affect the other ear. I like my music and the sound of my grandchildren’s voices. I would even miss the yapping of my dog!

Good news: I can still speak, but I am sure my daughters were hoping that my voice would go first.

Not a chance! I still have lessons to learn.