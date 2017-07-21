Ida Mae Doiron Watkins

Ida Mae Doiron Watkins, 95, of Thornwell peacefully passed away at home with loving family by her side on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh, with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 24, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors.

Burial will follow in Thornwell Cemetery.

Ida Mae is survived by seven children, Richard (Mary) Watkins, Carolyn (Harold) Louviere, Yvonne (Ronnie) Ardoin, Beverly (Allen) Benoit, Kathryn (Murphy) Breaux, Cindy (Ken) Trahan and Sylvia (Rheinhart) Louviere; 31 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.