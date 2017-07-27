It won’t grow on trees

The Way I See It by Don West

I am including some highlights in this week’s piece from a column I wrote in 2003, because many of our local elected officials either were not around then, or possibly missed or ignored the warning signs:

“If you have followed the local news lately, you are not only beginning to see the results, but more than likely, you have probably participated in the results, or will be affected by the results. I am speaking of the budget troubles that the police jury and, as a result, the Council on Aging and others, sure to follow, are having. Certainly, the school tax that was passed to build the new high school will be hurt, road, sewage, and drainage projects are affected, and police and fire protection will also be harmed.”

I refer to internet shopping and the resulting loss of tax revenue because of it. “If I, a business owner, order an ink cartridge for my printer from a company in California, when the cartridge arrives, I must record it and pay the “use” tax on it. Otherwise when I am audited, I will have to pay back taxes plus penalty and interest. Obviously, the law does not just apply to me or just to businesses — it is the law of the land. Individuals are also liable for that tax, however, one can be certain that 99 percent disregard the law. Therefore, we can be assured that 99 percent of internet purchases are losses to tax-supported entities such as the school board, police jury, city, parish, and state.”

The state of Louisiana just recently started forcing Amazon to collect sales taxes for merchandise bought and shipped to Louisiana — $136 billion in sales for one company, for one year!

More from my 2003 column: “That is a lot of lost revenue for tax supported entities in this country. Local businesses are hurt by the loss of revenue, and when those businesses fail, even less tax base is available to support all those tax supported offices and people. Not only do those local businesses collect and pay ‘sales and use’ taxes, but they also occupy buildings and property which are taxed, employ local people who pay taxes, and contribute to local charitable causes. Internet companies contribute very little, but they do take a lot.”

I am no genius — far from it — but sending our dollars to other states appears to be marching backwards. If we are interested in better-paying jobs with good benefits, we better learn that contributing to the economy of other cities and states does nothing to enhance the local economy. I assume that if you live here, you probably would like to be able to earn a living here. If not, you might want to consider calling a moving company.”

Mayor Guinn just observed that our population along with tax revenue has been falling, but we didn’t heed the warnings. When struggling mom and pop businesses were asking for help, when government leaders were warned of the losses in revenue that would come, no one seemed to believe the handwriting on the wall. Now, though Jennings supports a fairly large population of people who live just outside the city limits, we find ourselves in a predicament: A sales tax that is one of the largest in the nation will face lots of opposition to any increases.

Louisiana has the highest sales taxes in the United States. Many of those brick-and-mortar businesses have gone by the wayside, and that resulted in less property, inventory and sales tax revenue for the city. Once upon a time, the law restricted sales taxes to a maximum of 8 percent total for the state and local taxing authorities. It is part of our Constitution, but then one of our slick politicians figured out a way around the law by creating special taxing districts, which opened the door to higher sales taxes for all of us.

Politicians today still try to convince the masses that property taxes will not affect them because they have Homestead exemption or they only rent. But the truth of the matter is that politicians will say anything to get reelected or to pass another tax because their livelihood depends upon it.

When you have nothing else to do, get in your car and ride around town and notice that on every street, almost on every block, the ever-growing government-/tax-supported entity is slowly but surely becoming the dominant feature in this community, and in every community.

Start with the new Jennings City Hall; beautiful and certainly worthy of the investment, but tax dollar-built and maintained. The Tupper Museum and Strand Theater are both absolute treasures and wonderful attractions to the city, but still, they are primarily supported by tax dollars. Check out the new building coming up on Cutting Ave. at Zigler Drive. It’s privately owned, but mostly federal/state dollars will pay the rent. It will house some agricultural offices, which are also tax-supported jobs. Look at the courthouse, police jury building, registrar of voters building, fire and safety building, and the city court building that houses nothing but tax-supported entities.

Then we have fire stations, schools, school board offices and warehouses, mosquito control, a veterans home and a future veterans cemetery, parks and sports complexes, government housing…and the list goes on. There is always a need or desire for some tax-paid entity and many are valid and needed services. However, there is always an increasing need for dollars to support them all.

If someone lives outside the city and their children attend the new high school, their contribution for that school is minimal, and their use of the roads, streets, buses, police and fire protection are furnished at little or no cost to them. If they also purchase that which they consume on the internet, then they don’t even contribute sales tax dollars to the city. Now that the big boys, the K Marts, Penney’s, Macy’s and other retail giants, are showing weakness and potential failure, the loss of tax revenue from their huge brick-and mortar-footprints will be devastating, and the big cities are taking notice.

So, I asked 14 years ago, and I am asking again: Where will the money come from? I’m asking the mayor, city council, police jury, school board, tourist commission, economic development, mosquito control, drainage boards, water districts, fire districts, and every other entity that is supported by even one tax dollar — SHOW ME THE MONEY!