Jennings Alumni prepare for 24th Softball Tournament

“I can’t lie, three weeks ago I was getting a little worried about how this year’s tournament would be, but I think we will be okay and it should be a great 24th year for us.”

Jimmy Segura and Mike “Rat” Gary are eyeing yet another Jennings High School Alumni Tournament to be held next Friday and Saturday at the Jennings Parks and Recreation Department. The duo, along with the late Tom Precht, started the tournament in 1993 as a way to raise funding for Bulldog athletics and has been going strong all these years despite a decline in participation.

“We are actively seeking ways to enhance the tournament and find new ways to draw interest and keep it alive,” said Segura. “24 years is a long time to have something going and people do lose interest and some move away, but sometimes all it takes is one person in a class to get the initiative going to find old classmates ready and willing to come home and play.”