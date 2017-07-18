Joyce McLean

Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce McLean, 79, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in Courville Cemetery in Eunice.

Mrs. McLean died at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mrs. McLean was a lifelong resident of Jennings. She was a homemaker.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Benoit of Lake Arthur and Gloria Gaspard of Jennings; one sister, Nora McZeal; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Iris Ardoin Brown; her husband, Norman Gaspard; and herson, Norman Gaspard, Jr.

