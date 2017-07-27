Jury accepts bid for new fire station

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury accepted a $520,600 bid from Trahan Construction to construct the new fire station for Jeff Davis Fire District 4.

Fire District 4 consists of a 35-member volunteer department and serves over 1,700 residents of the rural community in and around north of Lake Arthur and the Andrus Cove area.

Fire District 4 Fire Jared Manuel said the new station will be located on a seven-acre parcel of land at 6400 Hwy. 26.

The station will be 5,300 square feet and feature a four-truck bay, and will replace one of three stations that serve the Lake Arthur and surrounding communities.