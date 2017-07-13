Jury approves jail change order, receives update

Due to the recent increase in rainfall, project engineer Chuck Stutes and architect Mark LaLande approached the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury regarding a change order request for the site retention pond at the Consolidated Regional Jail Facility.

“We’ve been experiencing problems with very heavy rains and all of the ditches and canals around the site are basically overflowing,” said Stutes. “So the water in the retention pond cannot flow out by force of gravity. We’d like to keep the pond as it is, but put in a pump so it can be pumped down to near empty when there is an excessive rainfall event, so it will have adequate available volume to retain that water.”

Although this is the intended purpose of the pond, excess water on the site has made the pump a necessity. The addition of the one pump system will add an additional $41,000 to the overall cost of the jail project.