Kinder man caught dumping kittens

A Kinder man was arrested when deputies discovered he had dumped a litter of kittens in a roadside ditch.

While patrolling near Grey Bluff Road and La. 383 on Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) deputies observed a vehicle stopped on the side of the roadway.

“As the deputy turned around to check on the vehicle, it began moving east on Grey Bluff Road, which is a private road,” said JDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. “When deputies stopped the vehicle to investigate, the driver, identified as 63-year-old Morris Lee Williams of Kinder, was questioned regarding his purpose for being on private property at that time.”

Ivey said Williams admitted to the deputy that he had just dumped a box filled with a litter of kittens. He then led deputies to the location where he abandoned the animals. Five kittens were recovered.