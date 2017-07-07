Lake Arthur swears in new members

LAKE ARTHUR – The interim mayor and an interim councilman have been sworn in here.

Sherry Crochet was chosen by the council to temporarily assume the duties of mayor following the June 5 resignation of former mayor Robert “Robbie” Bertrand. To replace Crochet’s council seat, resident Samson “Poncho” LeJeune was selected to act as interim council member until the next scheduled election in the fall of 2018.

Crochet has served on the council for six years, as well as mayor pro-temp. Out of 23 previous mayors since 1904, Crochet is the first woman to hold the title for the community of Lake Arthur.