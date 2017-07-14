Learning from experience

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

One of the hardest parts of being a parent is allowing your children to learn from their own mistakes.

It’s downright painful watching your child head down the same paths you once dared to explore, especially when you know the dangers ahead. When your own life experience has taught you a thing or two, but your children have no desire to learn from your example, it can be very frustrating.

My dad used to tell me, “Don’t look at my life as an example of what you should do, look at it as an example of what you should not do.” He is one of the most phenomenal people I’ve ever known, so if I turn out half as good as he has, I’ll be glad for it.

Regardless of how hardworking, knowledgeable or successful he is now, I know it didn’t come easy for him, and my parents made a lot of mistakes. As a full-time working single mom, I identify more with my dad, the breadwinner, than I do with my mom, who stayed at home with us. I’m not saying there is anything wrong with a mom being home with her children; I am saying that because I’ve had to assume the head of household, I can relate to what it must have been like for my dad to work so hard to teach us about life, only to watch us make mistakes he knew we’d ultimately pay for.

I’ve often found myself becoming a lunatic just trying to prevent my kids from repeating mistakes I have made that I know lead to destruction and ruin…OK, maybe not destruction and ruin, but often very difficult, painful, complicated and expensive results. The best I can do is remind them of the potential outcomes, as well as the fact that I will not be able to provide them with a safety net.

I know trying to pound these lessons into them will not be effective, but it goes against every grain in my body to watch while my offspring dive headfirst into a catastrophe. As parents, it’s hard not to get involved when our children are dealing with matters we know we must allow them to endure. Through experience, struggle and strife, we gain character, respect and knowledge. I never want to be that mom who is always bailing their kids out of every teenage, or young adult drama-fest they can often get themselves into.

Short of saying, “Don’t do that,” there is very little we can do to stop it. It’s just a part of life, and I’ve seen what happens when parents intervene in teenage drama. It’s often creates a situation where it’s difficult to distinguish between the adult and the child.

This is where, as parents, we must put our children in God’s hands, say our prayers (repeatedly) and have faith.

At least that is how I am doing it in my own little world.