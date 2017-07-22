Mary Lou LaBouve Langley

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou LaBouve Langley, 81, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2107, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Brother Carroll Dunn officiating.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Mrs. Langley died at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Jeff Davis Living Center.

Mrs. Langley was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a member of New Life Tabernacle. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved the responsibility of being the family caregiver. When they were sick, she brought food and would sit with them. She was very involved in her church, where she taught Sunday school

Survivors include her daughter, Sharla (Randall) Bertrand of Jennings; one son, Charles “Butch” Langley, Jr.; one sister, Betty Jean Guidry of Sulphur; two brothers, Darrell Robinson of Georgia and Donald Robertson of Westlake; two grandchildren, Amanda Niki (Robbie) Cormier and Heath Lee (April) Bertrand; and four great-grandchildren, Krislynn Cormier, Joel Jay Cormier, Kenzleigh Bertrand and Kalleigh Bertrand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon LaBouve and Vena Benoit; her husband, Charles Edward Langley, Sr.; and one brother, Willie (Bill) Robinson.

