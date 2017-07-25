Mateas Joseph Fontenot

December 11, 1922 –

July 22, 2017

ELTON – Funeral services for Mateas Fontenot, 94, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Elton, with Rev. Jose Vattakunnel officiating.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 4 p.m. until, with the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes of Elton.

Mateas was born Dec. 11, 1922, in Basile to Alduse and Anasthasie Guillory Fontenot. He grew up with his brothers and sisters in a simple, down-to-earth life, learning to work hard and harvest the bounty of the land. He built board roads for the oilfields and worked for the railroad, but most of his career was as a boilermaker for the chemicals plants across Louisiana.

Ever quick with a story or joke, he welcomed guests with a cup of coffee and the offer of a card game, and was always ready to lend a hand to family and friends. He could fix almost anything, and if he needed something that was not available or did not exist, he’d invent and build it. Fishing, hunting, gardening and boat-design and building were relaxation for him, as well as ways to provide for his family.

Mateas is survived by sisters Louetta Kelly (Ray) of Alexandria, Beatrice Austin (Jessie) of Basile; daughter Phyllis Fontenot (Rachel) of Basile; and sons Matthew Fontenot (Beth) of Austin, Texas, Jason Fontenot of Kinder, and Randall Eaves (Donna) of Deadwood, Texas. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Debbie Bertrand Fontenot (Ronald) and grandchildren Kisha, Joshua, and Jeremy Fontenot; Donna Veillon, Curtis, Kevin, and Kirk Reed; Madelynne and Mathieu Fontenot; Gabriel Fontenot; and Hannah Eaves, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Mateas was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mertie Joan Eaves Fontenot, brothers Tanice and JC Fontenot, half-siblings Ewell and Eudie Duplechain, as well as former wife Neecy Vidrine Fontenot and their children Ronald Fontenot, Carole Reed, Brenda Elaine Fontenot and Lynn Mark Fontenot.

As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.ardoinfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.