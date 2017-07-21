More students earn LEAP Mastery
Thirty-three percent of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) students who took LEAP assessments this year scored Mastery and above in combined scores for ELA, math and science.
Social studies scores have yet to be released by the state Department of Education (DOE).
JDP Curriculum Supervisor Arlene Heinen shared LEAP scores during Thursday’s school board meeting. She said students have improved that overall score by 2 percent since 2015.
