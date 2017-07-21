More students earn LEAP Mastery

Thirty-three percent of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) students who took LEAP assessments this year scored Mastery and above in combined scores for ELA, math and science.

Social studies scores have yet to be released by the state Department of Education (DOE).

JDP Curriculum Supervisor Arlene Heinen shared LEAP scores during Thursday’s school board meeting. She said students have improved that overall score by 2 percent since 2015. 

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43679

Posted by on Jul 21 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in