NCAA right in chopping two-a-days

The NCAA has decided to end the decades-long tradition of fall two-a-day workouts for football teams. The NCAA will mandate this through all levels of college football beginning this season.

For years, colleges across the country have used two-a-day practices to “toughen up” players and take advantage of the extra practice time. The NCAA is now increasing safety by limiting practices to one 3-hour contact session a day.

Surprisingly, coaches across the country are in agreement with the new rule, saying it will prevent heat-related injuries and possibly help lower concussion rates thanks to less contact practices. Although teams will still be allowed to hold two practices per day, the practices must be three hours apart, and one must be considered a “walkthrough” that includes no helmets, pads, contact or conditioning drills.

Considering the consistent blunt force players endure throughout a season, the NCAA got this move right. With 12-game seasons the norm for most college programs, including practice time in between, bodies are taking numerous hits and injury rates are higher than ever. With less contact in practices, players will hopefully be at a lesser rate for concussions than before.

Also, heat-related injuries and even deaths could be avoided by trimming down practice time in the early fall. It’s not uncommon to see players go down with heat exhaustion or even heart failure because of overexertion in the temperatures. Some coaches also believe this new approach will cut down on the amount of injuries to soft tissues like hamstring, quad and groin pulls.

For all the heat the NCAA takes about decisions they have made in the past, they knocked this one out of the park by cutting down practice time and giving the chance for athletes to live a healthier life.