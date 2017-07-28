Neal H. Jackson

Mr. Neal H. Jackson, 93, of Iowa departed his earthly home on July 19, 2017, in his residence.

Wake services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, from 6-9 p.m. at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, located at 608 West Second Street in Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6205 Poe Street in Lake Charles, with Rev. Herman Weston officiating.

His final resting place will be St. John Cemetery in Lacassine.

Mr. Jackson was born in Iowa on July 9, 1924, to the late Esville Jackson and the late Irene Simpson.

Neal was a lifelong resident of Iowa. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in 1939 at Zion Travelers Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Eddie Booth. Neal served faithfully in his church under the leadership of pastor Herman Weston as a Deacon, Laymen Brotherhood President, Sunday school teacher and a member of the Male Chorus and the Sanctuary Choir.

Neal was united in Holy Matrimony on Oct. 24, 1940, to the late Gertrude Stevens Jackson and to this union, 12 children were born. Neal retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 42 years of service. Neal gave over 20 years of service to Cornerstone 229 of the Prince Masonic Hall.

Neal leaves to cherish his memories seven daughters, Mary Ann DeRuso of Iowa, Patricia Johnson of Lake Charles, Priscilla (Glenn Sr.) Bevel of Port Arthur, Texas, Catherine (Robert) Lewis of Lacassine, Verina Jackson (Bernard) Berry of Lake Charles, Jocelyn (Zachary) Shields of Beaumont, Texas and Kendra (William) Mazyck of Lake Charles; three sons, Rickey (June) Jackson of Lake Charles, Sherman Jackson of Iowa and Marvin Jackson of Lake Charles; 34 grandchildren; 110 great-grandchildren; and 40 great great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda LeBlanc of Lake Charles; four brothers, Gilbert Jackson Sr. and Isaac Jackson, both of Lake Charles, Isville (Valerie) Jackson Jr. and Emory Mitchell Sr., both of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Zion Travelers Baptist Church family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Gertrude Jackson; two sons, Neal Jackson Jr. and Cleveland Jackson; two daughters, Shirley Marie Jackson and Sheila Jackson Schexnayder; one granddaughter, Inga Beaudoin; one grandson, Tommie Schexnayder II; one great-grandson, D.J. Brown; his Godmother, Seleman Jackson Kelly; two sisters, Ida Styner and Loretta Brown; and three brothers, John Adam Jackson Sr., Ivory Jones Sr. and Charlie Jackson Sr.