Nelson ‘PeeWee’ Kershaw

Nelson “Pee-Wee” Kershaw, 86, of La Marque passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017. He was born July 20, 1930, in Lake Arthur to Jack and Rita Kershaw.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2017, from 5-9 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the funeral home, with E. Dale Hill officiating.

Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.

Pee Wee is survived by his son, Rayford Kershaw (wife, Pat) of La Marque, Texas; his daughter, Sharon Kershaw Boult (husband, Denis) of La Marque, Texas; his son, Keith Kershaw (wife, Karon) of Galveston, Texas; his grandchildren, Jennifer Hymel (Husband, Joseph) of La Marque, Daniel Kershaw of La Porte, Texas, Joshua Wickline of La Marque, and Rosalee Kershaw of Texas City, Texas; his stepgrandchildren, Amber Woode (Husband, Yooku) of Houston, Texas, Neil Hardung of Galveston, Texas, and Justin Hardung (deceased); his great-grandchildren, Donovan Hymel and Delilah Kershaw; his step great-grandchildren, Lilli Hardung, Julian King, Jocelynn Woode, Hayleigh Hardung, Elizabeth Hardung, Joseph Hardung; and his brother, Doug Kershaw.

