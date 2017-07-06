Only enter the battle if you’re committed

The Way I See It by Don West

I sit here on Independence Day, ribs on slow cook and visions of an iced glass of tea (from Long Island), I have a good feeling in my heart — a feeling of freedom.

I spent a short time Monday with fellow veterans at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park, heard a speech by newly-elected Congressman Higgins and looked around at those who came out to our beautiful park to enjoy the day. Yes, it was hot, but hey, it’s July in south Louisiana. What did you expect — snow on the peaks? Be patient; if coastal erosion continues, we will have beachfront property in Jennings.

Gathering with our dwindling number of Vietnam veterans always reminds me that our organization, maybe through design and probably by lack of vision, was doomed from the beginning. Our motto and goal is to make sure that never again will a generation of veterans face rejection or be forgotten when having served honorably to protect the freedoms that we all enjoy. Reflecting on the treatment many received when returning from service in Vietnam, it was around 1979-1980 when recognition of Vietnam vets began, but it would be many more years before it became fashionable to thank a veteran for their service. Maybe social media was the link that was needed but regardless, it is happening more every year.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and other veterans groups have existed for many years, and will continue through history, but the Vietnam Veterans of America have a date of demise. Though there is an auxiliary group that many can join to support the VVA, the core group was designed to honor Vietnam-era veterans. One day, the last qualified veteran will pass away and the VVA will have served its need.

Oh, there are people who are determined to change the original criteria so that, just like some government entities, death is not an option. Personally, when the last of us dies or becomes non-functional, I think the organization will have served its purpose, if it has not already done so. There are many veterans in this nation (Korean veterans, for example) who were not recognized or honored for their service. I don’t think it is the fault of the nation, but the fault of leaders who have forgotten that war is a commitment of all. It should be all citizens and all resources. If anything is to be withheld, it is not commitment to the cause and we should not be there.

There is no politically correct war; there is only death, destruction, dismemberment and sacrifice. Unless we are committed totally from the highest to the lowest, from the willing to the unwilling, don’t enter. The chicken can provide a part of the breakfast, but a hog is totally committed. The problem with many marriages today is lack of commitment and the world revolves around the family unit.

If we are unwilling to commit, we should never enter the battle. If we want to honor veterans, give them the tools and the commitment to complete the task. That is reward enough. Freedom comes with a price.