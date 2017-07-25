Outreach to aid parish flood victims

The Restore Louisiana program has scheduled outreach events in central and south Louisiana for homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods.

Outreach organizer Nick Speyrer said a team of six or seven representatives will be on hand in Jennings today, to help area homeowners affected by the 2016 floods to complete a survey and find out immediately if they qualify for assistance in the form of available funds.

“This will be set up in an open house format, and people impacted by the March or August 2016 floods will have the opportunity to learn about programs and funds available to help them through their recovery efforts,” said Speyrer. “For Jennings and Jeff Davis Parish, we know there were over 500 people in the entire parish who have verified losses during the 2016 flooding, according to FEMA. To date, only 58 people of those 500 have completed the survey, which is the first step.”