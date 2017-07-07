Patience is a virtue

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

While driving in my car, I was listening to a sermon regarding patience as an act of love.

I admit, I never really thought about it that way. For me personally, patience really only felt like my own problem, and is a challenge I strive to meet daily. I like things done quickly and in my own way, but over the years I’ve been forced to learn to better manage my lack of patience, and be more considerate of others.

Initially, I didn’t feel that I actively displayed obvious acts of impatience as I listened to the program. With a few exceptions at home or in my car when no one was looking, I felt like I pretty much had this day-to-day patience thing under a degree of control. However, the more the speaker described little ways we display impatience — and therefore lack of love and compassion for others, even when we don’t speak a word — I experienced a moment of clarity, and felt the need to self-evaluate.

Even though I’ve matured in my patience, as we often do as we age, I still experience moments I would not be proud of if they were witnessed by others. I’m usually pretty good about maintaining my composure when dealing with public service employees (I’ve worked in that field so I have a greater degree of understanding and compassion for what they deal with on a daily basis). Strengthening my patience with my children, as well as a few of the closest people in my life, has been like exercising a weak muscle. However, despite my best efforts, I’ve had private meltdowns due to my lack of patience in those areas.

It’s very easy to feel patience when we understand what others are going through, but what about when we can’t relate? That’s when we truly show love for others through our patience, when it’s most difficult to do so, and why it’s also so important for us to maintain self-control regarding those moments we don’t understand.

I’m still horrible when dealing with traffic issues, and I’m pretty sure some motorists can hear me screaming behind rolled-up windows. I’m almost certain they can see the disgust on my face when someone violates the rules of the road. The rules regarding stop signs, as well as four- and five-way intersections, seem to be an enigma to the general population, and that is a personal pet peeve of mine. But, these are minor inconveniences compared to showing loving patience towards someone as they face painful and difficult challenges or decisions in their lives. That’s when we can show the greatest love to those around us.

That’s just what I want it to be like in my own little world.