Pizza for a cause

WELSH – For the second straight year, the Welsh Recreation Department has a Bronco League team that will travel hundreds of miles away to compete in the PONY Baseball South Zone Tournament in Tampa, Fla. This year their 9- and 10-year-old Mustang team will be joining them.

The Welsh Bronco All-Stars won the Super Regional Tournament in Youngsville two weekends ago, while the Mustangs finished second in the Super Regional held in Erath. PONY Baseball takes the top-2 qualifying teams to the following Zone Tournament. Bronco Head Coach James Daigle explained that having both teams travelling makes the experience that much more exciting.