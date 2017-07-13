Planning committee eyes longterm goals

WELSH – A planning committee has been formed here to implement benchmarks that the town wants to meet in hopes of reaching longterm goals.

Alderman Bob Owens, who is overseeing the committee, announced its inception during a Tuesday board of aldermen meeting. Others asked to serve on the committee include Ronnie Petree, Chuck Abel, Skip Broussard, Gloria Viney, Allen Ardoin, Matt Dossman and Carl Arceneaux.

Owens said the committee will address the longterm needs and desires of Welsh and its people.

“We have a new garbage truck, but when it fails in 20 years, how will we pay for a new one?” he said. “The planning committee will look at things like that. We’ll plan for equipment failure so when something happens, we aren’t scrambling to find the money.”

Three public meetings are being planned so the public can inform the committee as to what they would like to see in the community in coming years.