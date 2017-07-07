Police chief’s pay to be decided next week

WELSH – A public hearing concerning a proposed $15,000 salary increase for the police chief here will be held at the start of the July 11 meeting of the board of aldermen.

Citizens will have the chance to weigh in on the raise proposal during the public hearing. Aldermen will then decide whether to amend an ordinance to reflect the increase.

Current Welsh Police Department (WPD) Chief Marcus Crochet earns $40,000. He has said that the $15,000 needed for the pay raise is available in the WPD’s budget that went into effect June 1.