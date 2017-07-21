Proud to be a mean mama

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

I’m not ashamed to admit it, but I’m a mean mama.

Let me explain.

My son, his friend and I were engaged in a recent conversation with some adult friends about teenage antics. My friend was sharing funny stories about how he used to lie to his very strict parents to get away with sneaking out. Even though I was laughing along, I was also sending sideways glances to my son, warning him to not even think about it.

Much to my relief, my son and his friend both said they’d never sneak out because they were too afraid. The look in their eyes told me they were serious — dead serious.

“My parents would definitely catch me and they wouldn’t just punish me, they would whip me,” said my son’s friend.

At that point my 16-year-old son, who passed me in height about two years ago and could easily overpower me in a physical altercation, looked at me and said, “So would she.”

I was glad for his reaction. As many of you know, I’ve been a single parent of three going on 15 years now. I worked full-time for most of those 15 years. If I wanted my kids to have the best upbringing I could provide, I was forced to assume both roles of nurturer and disciplinarian, homemaker and breadwinner. To do this, balance and discipline were key. Part of keeping that balance involved lots of discipline and structure, both for me and my children. It wasn’t always fun, and my children will readily admit that Mom was, and still is, the tough parent.

I demand responsibility, respect and obedience. There is no gray area here. Children need limitations and I had no problem standing firm, even when I was tired. Although I’ve always been the strict parent, I was also the one who bent over backwards making sure they had the best birthday parties, the prettiest prom and homecoming dresses and flowers and the best guidance I could manage. I tried to encourage as much open communication as possible, while also allowing them to have fun.

Two of my children are now legal adults, and the third is just a few months away from being one himself. As my daughters begin their adult lives, we are often locked in a slow burn of conflict at all times, and my son seems to be in a perpetual state of moodiness.

Although I know I’m far from being a perfect parent and have failed many times, I’d like to think I did pretty well under the circumstances. They may be grown, but sometimes, just sometimes, they still need momma.

My oldest daughter is just beginning to learn that Mom’s discipline served a purpose. Now that she is living independently, she often comes to me and thanks me for teaching her how to do chores, work hard, cook and even bite her tongue. I know she still has many more eye-opening moments ahead of her, as do my other two children.

In the meantime, I may regret a lot of things I did as a parent, but I don’t regret being a mean mama. One of the biggest lessons I tried to instill in my children was that I may be mean, but the world is meaner. If they cannot handle my discipline, then the world will chew them up and spit them out. It’s not my job to coddle them; it’s my job to prepare them for adulthood. If they leave my care with the resolve to stand on their own two feet, then I’ve done my job well.

That’s just what it’s like in my little world.