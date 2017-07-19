Put the phone down and pay attention

The final image that a 14-year-old New Mexico girl took with her phone last week showed a power cord sitting on top of a towel. The caption read, “When you use an extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath.”

Not long after, Madison Coe died from electrocution after she dropped her phone into the bath water that she was sitting in.

It’s common knowledge that cell phone-related driving deaths are on the rise, and cell phone use is one of the top forms of distracted driving. But people are so addicted to their phones that serious injury and death are the consequences of that obsession.

Three deaths that took place in 2015 prove just how easy it is for tragedy to strike when someone is texting or browsing social media.

On Christmas Day 2015, a man was at San Diego’s Sunset Cliffs when he unknowingly walked outside of the safe area, because he was looking at his phone. He inadvertently stepped over the edge of the cliff and fell 60 feet, and later died at the scene.

A woman in China that year crossed the street while looking down at her phone. She was struck and killed by a large truck.

Also that year in Irving, Texas, three siblings ages 9, 10 and 11 who were not strong swimmers drowned in a pool. Witnesses reported that the mother was by the pool but looking down at her phone most of the time.

As last week’s death of Madison Coe proved, it’s even possible for cell phone use to contribute to deadly accidents within the home. Most people probably do not view a cell phone in the same way that they would an electronic appliance like a radio or hair dryer. But especially when it is plugged into a charger, a cell phone can cause the same harm as anything else with an electric current running through its frame.

A phone is no reason for anyone to be injured or die. Put down the phone and pay attention.