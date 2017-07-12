Recall committee addresses public

Dear Editor,

We want to reiterate the reason our committee in Welsh has taken on an effort to remove Alderman Jacob C. Perry from the position he holds in our Town.

Since the beginning of this year (only 6 months), our town has borne the brunt of terrible emails, letters to the editor, letters to government audit teams, letters to others presenting slanderous and undocumented statements from one individual. This person has single-handedly caused more unnecessary condemnation than has ever been in the history of the government of this town, and Mr. Perry has been the single instigator of it all.

He refuses to communicate prior to presenting these statements/emails/letters with anyone of any knowledge, appearing to believe that he is always right. It is questionable if the good of the town is his first priority. It appears he is pursuing a personal political agenda.

Our recall committee wants new ideas and youthful infusion into our government. Many voters say they voted for Mr. Perry because he was such a person. The methods that Mr. Perry uses, however, are harmful and disrespectful to those who are trying to do the right thing.

This recall is not intended to intimidate. It is an official method to remove an elected official who has not demonstrated that he/she can handle the task for which he was elected. The proof is that Mr. Perry will not work with others to positively promote Welsh and assist in finding solutions to the concerns of a small town. He is causing turmoil that is unnecessary and binding the Town in a way that is causing problems in managing day to day operations. Yes, people have diverse ideas and concerns, and no one on this committee is against that. A person who promotes tumult with no effort to compromise, is not the kind of alderman we need or want.

For the recall committee:

Ada Cline

Bettie Guidry

Bengt Lindell

Judy Morgan

Kyle Todd

Jim Wright