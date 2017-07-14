RETURNING THE BLESSING

Zumba instructors Brittany Cernek and Glenetta Shuey have not only made dancing a way of life, but a way to give back. Along with others in their dance group, they use their love of fitness to host Zumbathon fundraisers that benefit those in need.

Cernek is currently recovering from a life-changing auto crash but just two months ago, she was planning a Zumbathon to help Shuey.

“I was in the middle of some major health issues,” said Jennings resident Shuey. “While I was dealing with my symptoms, surgery, healing and battling my insurance company, Brittany recruited the aid of several of our fellow Zumba instructors and organized a fundraiser for me. However, things didn’t work out the way they originally planned.”

