Richard A. Gagneaux

Funeral services for Richard A. Gagneaux, 77, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating.

Entombment will be in St. Anthony Mausoleum under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Mr. Gagneaux died at 2:54 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, in his residence.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until time of services. A rosary led by Mrs. Lynette Fox will be recited at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Gagneaux was a native of Houma and a resident of Lake Arthur since 1964. He was a retired superintendent in the oil industry. He served in the U.S. Navy. He loved to play golf, do wood work, refinish things and spend time in his shop. He was proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter in Lake Arthur and he was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Toups Gagneaux of Lake Arthur; his daughter, Tina Nowocin of Katy, Texas; two sons, Dwayne Gagneaux of Lake Charles and Eric Gagneaux (Bryan Head) of Katy, Texas; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Ethel Roddy Gagneaux.

