Rosa Faye Bias Neal

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rosa Faye Neal will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Neal was born on Nov. 25,1955, to the late Margaret Bias and Edward Bias Jr. On July 24, 2017, she peacefully passed away at home with her loving family by her side.

She was a native of Jennings and was united in Holy Matrimony to John Neal Sr. She was married to John Neal Sr. for 39 years. Her greatest legacy was the life she lived as a mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She spent most of her time in her garden with her beloved dog, Shorty.

She leaves to mourn yet cherish memories her husband, John Neal; two daughters and one son, Lisa Bias (Matthew Mitchell), Joni Neal (Christopher Fischer) and John Neal Jr. (Mel); two sisters and one brother, Martha Faye (Fredie), Ruby Norman (Ray) and Cleveland Bias Sr (Idolly); three grandchildren, Xavion Neal, Londyn Mitchell and Aydon Neal; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A very special thanks to Beatrice Zackary, Velma Jack and Davilion Redo.