Sharing Zumba love at a party to remember

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

When I began my journey to become a Zumba instructor, I had no idea how much it would take to be a master of this exercise/dance form. The originator of Zumba, Beto Perez, calls it “Zumba love.” It is true on so many levels of this amazing craze!

Each session of Zumba is more like a party, and within weeks of beginning my teaching, I loved the music and the people in my classes. I met other Zumba instructors, and even mentored a few.

My most memorable Zumba job was with the Coushatta Tribe Wellness Center. There I met many new friends and made lasting friendships.

One of those was a beautiful young woman who made every movement seem easy yet so perfectly delivered. Brittany Cernek is a member of the Coushatta Tribe and has a smile that captures your heart. We had a connection from the first meeting.

She and I begin hosting several Zumbathons which are fundraisers. We did them for several young children in the area with serious diseases. She never turned me down, no matter how many times I asked. Not long ago she and another Zumba instructor, Courtney Prudhomme, had planned to do a fundraiser for my own medical expenses. However, just a few weeks prior to that event, Brittany was in a devastating car crash.

It was evident from the initial moments of her accident that she was going to have a long road of recovery ahead. I am happy to say that she is making headway much more rapidly than her doctors had imagined. Even though she is out of the hospital, she still has months of physical therapy to undergo. Now, it is our turn to help her with her medical expenses.

Zumba love is definitely a huge part of this coming weekend’s fundraiser. It is my honor to help coordinate details of this special event. Brittany has literally hundreds of friends who are willing to help her as she has helped others in the past. It will be a “party” to remember!