Shopping in Louisiana is expensive

Louisiana charges the third-highest average sales tax in the country, according to a national review of rates released by the Tax Foundation.

The Tax Foundation, a Washington-based, independent tax policy nonprofit, reported that Louisiana remains one of the top taxers in the country, with combined state and local sales tax rates averaging slightly more than 10 percent. Tennessee and Arkansas have the highest rates.

Louisiana currently has a 5 percent sales tax, and average local sales tax rates top 5 percent, the highest local rates in America according to the Foundation.

Last year, a temporary 1 percent sales tax was enacted in hopes of putting a dent in Louisiana’s budget gap. At the time, lawmakers said that tax would expire by mid-2018. Given the state’s poor finances, however, it is possible that lawmakers in Baton Rouge will instead renew the tax.

It’s actually cheaper to shop with Louisiana’s neighbors. Texas’ combined sales tax rate stands at 8.17 percent, while Mississippi boasts a rate of 7.07 percent. As the Tax Foundation noted, marked differences in rates can encourage consumers to shop across state borders, or buy products online. On a community level, consumers are also willing to leave high-tax areas to make major purchases in low-tax areas. Businesses sometimes choose to open their doors just outside of city, county and/or state lines to avoid being caught in a high-tax area.