Six parish entities receive audit grades

Six parish entities have had their annual audit reports reviewed by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s (LLA) office, and all have earned clean financial bills of health.

Drainage Dist. Consolidated Gravity No. 1, Sub-Dist. A of Gravity No. 1, Welsh Gravity No. 1 and the Economic Development Commission all received a letter grade of A. Meanwhile, the 31st Judicial District Attorney’s office and the Nezpique Gravity drainage district both received C-ratings.

LLA’s Director of Local Government Bradley Cryer explained that the letter grade system used during an audit is not necessarily consistent with a negative action, but merely indicates a specific finding.