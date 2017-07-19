Super Sam’s stand to raise money for cardiac research
For the third consecutive year, a Jennings family will set up a roadside lemonade stand in hopes of raising vital dollars for Boston Children’s Heart Research Foundation.
Supporting such research is a passion for Grant and Jennifer Guinn, whose son Samuel was born with a complex congenital heart condition in Jan. 2014.
