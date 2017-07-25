SUPER SWEET
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Between Sunday’s sweet fundraiser and online donations, the third annual Super Sam’s Lemonade Stand has so far raised $2,300 to benefit Boston Children’s Heart Research Foundation. Samuel Guinn, 3, of Jennings (pictured with dad Grant) was born with a complex congenital heart condition and has been a patient of Boston Children’s since his first year of life. Donations can still be made online today at http://fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/supersam2017.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43712
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Jul 25 2017. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry