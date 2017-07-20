Support school supply drives

How much money are parents and students expected to spend on school supplies in America this fall? About $4.9 billion, according to projections from the National Retail Federation.

That number only covers items such as notebooks, pencils and backpacks. It does not include the funds parents will pay for electronics like calculators and computers, or clothing and shoes.

Educators, too, usually spend a good bit of their own money, especially in districts where funding is tight. Last year, the Education Market Association reported that most teachers end up paying out of pocket for supplies, with some spending several hundred dollars annually. The supplies purchased are not only items needed to carry out job duties, but also basic supplies that some students do not have.

One cannot easily expect school districts to make up the costs on either side, though. Over the past several years, falling sales tax revenues, increased costs and slashed funding have taken tolls. Meanwhile, classroom numbers continue to rise.

Back-to-school is an expensive time of year for families with students, but for some, it can be a heavy burden. Some families simply lack the resources to replace uniforms, shoes and book sacks, not to mention binders and calculators. Through late August, it is common to see school supply drives hosted by businesses, churches and civic groups. If you have no student of your own or simply have the good fortune of being able to give, consider giving to local drives, or even call your nearest school to find out what items some students often do without.

Doing something as simple as buying pens and paper can help at least one youth start their school year on a positive, promising note.