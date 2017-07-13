Texas student volunteers reach out to Jennings residents

Over 200 middle and high school students from Texas churches are spending a week of their summer vacation helping Jennings residents bounce back from the August 2016 flooding. The students, ranging in age from junior high to college, are members of BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery, a ministry of the Texas Baptists.

BOUNCE invites students to assist communities in their efforts to bounce back from devastation after a disaster.

“The projects began on Tuesday, and will be going on until Friday,” said Pastor Brian Wells of First Baptist Church (FBC) of Jennings. “These students are on mission assignments to help families who were affected by last year’s flooding.”

BOUNCE Communications Jordan Pitman said students would be working in several areas throughout town.

“During the day, they are split up in teams and assigned to one of a dozen different work sites throughout town,” explained Pitman. “Some projects include installing flooring, roof or siding repairs, gardening, painting, some carpentry or anything else affected by the flood last year. In the evenings, they will clean up with a shower and wind down with a worship service at the church.”

“This youth ministry program is connected to the Texas Baptist Disaster relief group who came out last year and helped families in crisis with the mud out,” continued Wells. “This ministry is part of the followup on that recovery. The project team leaders running the event are husband and wife, Jess and Michelle Marriot, who are leading a few projects to help people in Jennings, as well as to do some work at the school in Elton and are also helping a dialysis patient who needed a wheel chair ramp.”