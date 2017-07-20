Thoughts from the driver’s seat

The Way I See It by Don West

When one looks back on life, its ups and downs, its hills and valleys, and gets the big picture of the past, it seems that the circle is nearing its completion.

I completed 12 years of primary education, then two and a half years of college, four years in the military (two tours in Vietnam), managed to make a decent living over a 40-year span and accumulated a massive amount of wisdom and experience. Having said that, I look around now and find that I am qualified to mow the lawn and wash vehicles. I am equally competent in sweeping, mopping, leaf- and debris-blowing, and have a minor in house-washing.

I did not complete my Master’s in golf, fishing, or hunting, and I am a danger to myself and others when attempting any kind of woodworking or home repairs. I am the Tim Taylor of the gray generation, and my own son won’t even call me about his projects until they are completed. Fortunately, he has a father-in-law who is jack of all trades.

Every week I offer all kinds of solid advice in this column, trying to enlighten our politicians on the errors of their ways, and generally try to guide my readers to the best way to live their lives. They also ignore, ridicule, and denigrate that which I offer. I am a fountain of knowledge, but my pump is broken. As the saying goes, “I started out with nothing and I still have most of it.”

I will point out that I am the world’s greatest driver. Nearly everywhere I go, people smile and wave at me, usually with one finger, but that must mean they think I am the number-one driver on the road. They apparently trust me with their lives: At this time of the year, you will find me and many other truck drivers hurtling down the highway in 18 wheelers loaded with rice, and many of you seem to think that we are miracle workers, because you pull out in front of us and expect us to bring 100,000 pounds to a stop in no time or space. When you pull out in front of one of us, remember the last football game you attended and recall that the length of that field is the smallest space (I said the smallest space) in which that load can possibly stop. If you and I are both texting at the same time, I will survive the accident and you will be picked up with a dust pan and a sponge.

When it’s raining, keep a 25- or 30-car length distance behind big rigs and always turn on your lights. Our mirrors get wet and dirty in the rain and we have limited vision, so the better you identify yourself, the better chance you have of getting to your destination unharmed. Though I have been in a few accidents, I have never been injured and my vehicle was always drivable. I drive defensively and you better do the same, because I will win the battle. Watch out for slow-moving farm equipment during these harvest times. You farmers can help by utilizing all your lights and signal devices when operating on the public roads. Let’s make this season a safe and profitable one for all involved.