Vera Lee McMillin Boudreaux

Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Lee McMillin Boudreaux, 93, of Jennings will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Mark Broussard officiating. A private burial service will follow.

Visitation will be observed Friday, July 28, from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Boudreaux was born and raised in the Jennings area. She graduated from Roanoke High School in 1942. She devoted her life to her family as a homemaker for her six children and her husband, Wilber. She attended the Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sharon Buchanan of Lafayette; five sons, Glen Boudreaux of Charlotte, N.C., Jeff (Polly) Boudreaux of Jennings, Robert (Karen) Boudreaux of Houston, Texas, and Ted (Lucy) Boudreaux of Youngsville; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Boudreaux was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Boudreaux; her parents, Olin Jefferson and Flossie Coles McMillin; six sisters; and four brothers.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.