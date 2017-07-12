Whip it: Community groups team up to host cooking camp
Jeff Davis Business and Community Coalition (JDBCC) teamed with the LSU AgCenter to provide a Cooking Healthy and Enjoyable Foods (CHEF) Camp for local youth. Southern University AgCenter Nutrition Educator Sharnet Nixon said the class is designed to teach basic nutrition, as well as hands-on cooking skills, cooking terminology, kitchen safety, food safety, etiquette and manners.
"We know it's important for us as a society to change our eating habits and develop a healthier lifestyle," said Nixon. "To improve the way we approach nutrition, we need to start with the children in the next generation."
