WPD chief gets $15K raise

WELSH – With one alderman abstaining and the remaining four split on the issue, Mayor Carolyn Louviere cast the deciding vote Tuesday that approved a $15,000 raise for the town’s police chief.

Welsh Police Department (WPD) Chief Marcus Crochet will now see his annual pay increase from $40,000 to $55,000.

Prior to the vote, residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the matter during a public hearing. All 10 who spoke were in favor of the raise not only for Crochet’s benefit, but in hopes of attracting quality police chief candidates in the future.

“This is beyond the current chief,” said Jim Wright. “This is a reflection of what you think about law enforcement officers and the future of Welsh.”

Father Allen Trouvaille, pastor of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, complimented the work of Crochet and the WPD, adding that he needed their help as recently as Monday. He urged aldermen to be generous in their deliberations.

“We pray for our law enforcement officers,” Trouvaille said. “We need to give them a living wage, too.”

Meanwhile, resident Kevin McGee touched on economic growth officials had been discussing prior to the public hearing. He said a raise for the chief was overdue.