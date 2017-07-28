Bid accepted for road improvements

The Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Police Jury accepted a $3,297,005 bid from Prairie Contractors, Inc. of Opelousas for over 14 miles of parish road improvements.

Project engineer Carl Aucoin of Aucoin and Associates discussed bid options with jurors.

“The base bid was for 18 feet of roadway surfacing, with the additive alternative to increase to 20 feet if necessary,” he explained. “Once the contract is awarded, you can alternate road widths between 18 and 20 feet, as needed, with the exception of Gabriel Lane. There isn’t enough crown to do more than 15 or 16 feet of roadway there.”

District 2 Juror John Marceaux asked if the jury would be charged for material not used for narrower roads, such as Gabriel Lane.

“All items will be measured for payment,” explained Aucoin. “We will be charged for square yardage of cement cut, cement placed, tons of asphalt used or tons of aggregate. Everything will be measured and paid for accordingly. Prices are for the plan and contract purposes, and as we progress, we measure quantities on a daily basis for payment. At the end of the project, the contract is adjusted only for actual quantities of material utilized.”