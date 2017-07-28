Evangeline resident killed in single-vehicle crash

CALCASIEU PARISH — An Evangeline man was identified as one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. James Anderson of Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on La. 3020 near Catalina Street.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on La. 3020 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and became airborne,” said Anderson. “The vehicle then struck a second culvert before landing in the roadway.”