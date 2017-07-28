Who’s minding the rollercoaster?

Many people fear the idea of being on a carnival or amusement park ride that malfunctions.

It’s a common happening, actually. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 39,000 people visited emergency rooms because of an amusement ride-related injury.

Also in 2016, a 10-year-old boy in Kansas was internally decapitated on a 17-foot-tall amusement park waterside. In Texas, one teenage girl was killed and another injured when they were flung from a spinning ride at a church carnival. The victim in that case collided with a metal barrier. Six children were shocked by electricity on an amusement park ride in Connecticut, suffering burns to their hands. In Tennessee, a Ferris wheel cabin tipped over, throwing three girls about 40 feet to the ground.

And in Ohio this week, one was killed and six were injured when a spinning ride appeared to hit an object, then throw riders into the air on the first day of the state fair.

So who determines if carnival and amusement park rides are safe in Louisiana? The state fire marshal’s office. According to the Louisiana Carnival and Amusement Rider Safety Act, rides and attractions like inflatables, bungee rides, water slides, climbing walls and more must be inspected at least once a year. At least 30 days before rides open for seasonal or annual events, the operator has to give written notification to the fire marshal’s office of the intent to operate the ride. The office must also remain updated on the location and date of events involving the ride.

However, the inspection requirement can be waived if an operator can show proof that the attraction has passed inspection with a public agency that shares standards similar with that of the fire marshal.

However, if you are ever concerned with how a ride is functioning or being operated, contact the fire marshal’s Special Services Division at (800) 256-5452.