A Quick Draw: Jennings, SH battle to 0-0 tie in fifth game of SPOT Jamboree

SULPHUR – In what resembled more of a football game on steroids, the Jennings Bulldogs and Sam Houston Broncos flashed through a 25 minute half and battled to a scoreless tie in the fifth game at the Billy Navarre SPOT Jamboree Thursday night. With a running clock the entire game, the Jennings offense showed flashes of their big play ability, but as head coach Rusty Phelps described, never could just quite settle in because of the speed of play.

“With this type of format, it is hard for an offense to settle in because you are having to look for a big play in a short amount of time,” said Phelps. “But, from a coaching standpoint I was pleased with a lot of the things we did do offensively. I thought our backs did some great things and popped some good runs and our receivers ran some good crisp routes. Some of those throws we missed are ones I think we will make eventually down the road. Overall, I was happy with the way we played and I think we got better in a lot of areas.”

Defensively, the Dogs came in and played as advertised by holding the Broncos spread attack to a mere pair of first downs and even picked off a Sam Houston pass towards the end of the game.