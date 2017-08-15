Afternoon snack

Jeremiah Greywolf Guerrero, 4, of Livingston, Texas, stopped at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park to feed the ducks. Guerrero was with his parents, Robert and Minerva Guerrero, and his sisters, 17-year-old Alicia Poncho and 8-year-old Maricela Poncho. The Guerrero-Poncho family are members of the Alabama Coushatta Tribe of Livingston, a sister tribe of the local Coushatta tribe, and were passing through on their way to visit family in the Kinder-Elton area.

