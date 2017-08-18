Albert Arceneaux, Jr.

Visitation for Albert Arceneaux, Jr., 66. will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at 8 a.m., with his funeral service at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jennings. Father Fernando will officiate.

Burial will be in OLPH Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.

Albert was born Aug. 4, 1951, to the late Dorothy and Albert Arceneaux, Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age and has been a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetural Help Catholic Church.

On Dec. 25, 1989, he was united in holy matrimony to Stephanie Renee Greis and to this union two sons were born. Albert was a 1970 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, serving three years. He loved being outdoors, cooking, camping and fishing. His greatest moments were spending time with his family and friends. He was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather. He will truly be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Stephanie Renee Arceneaux; three sons, Courtlin Greis of Iowa, Eric Arceneaux of Lafayette and Colby Arceneaux of Welsh; three daughters, Kimberly (Malcolm) Thomas of Carthage, Texas, and Shauntelle Arceneaux and Latesha Arceneaux, both of Port Arthur, Texas; two brothers, Phillip (Lela) Arceneaux and Harold (Bevelon) Arceneaux, both of Jennings,; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his best friends, Crow, Hammer, Acy, Freddie, Greg, Fruitman, Sidney, Mr. Bug, Bradley and Gerald; his Godchildren, Makayla Crader, Joe Cahee, Jr., and Tonya Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Arceneaux; one son, James Redo; and one sister.

