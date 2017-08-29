Alice Faye Miguez Tregre

John 16:22

Alice Faye Tregre, better known as “Nanny Honey,” departed this life in exchange for eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2017.

Services will be held privately by her family.

Alice was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Welsh to the late Leon Sr and Nolia Romero Miguez. Alice was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, accountant, teacher, counselor, mentor, volunteer, day care worker, substitute teacher, and very special friend to many who came in contact with her. Alice’s love for music touched so many hearts, especially during her 30 years of entertainment visits to nursing homes. Her life was not about her but ALL ABOUT GOD that blessed her with a talent and gift she gave so willingly. Nanny Honey, you will be forever in our hearts and memories.

Residing in Vacherie for many years, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Leroy; her son, Jordan Tregre of Vacherie; her sisters, Joyce Mills and Nettie Faulk of Abbeville and Leona Vanicor of Welsh; her brother, Leon Miguez, Jr. of Jennings; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends from many walks of life.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Roger and Lillian Tregre of Vacherie; and her brothers-in-law, Gerald “T-Bud” Mills, Michael Faulk and Scotty Vanicor.

Online condolences may be shared at www.thibodauxfuneral home.com.