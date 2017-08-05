Alvin LeJeune

Funeral Services for Alvin LeJeune, 53, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at 3 p.m., with Reverend Clifton LeJeune officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. until time of his service.

Alvin’s family is carrying out his wish to be cremated.

Alvin was born in Evangeline, on Dec. 7, 1963, to Arasta LeJeune and Lorena Laughlin. He was called from this life on Aug. 4, 2017.

Alvin enjoyed the outdoors, where he would spend his time deer hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Alvin was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Alvin is survived by his son, Alvin Robert LeJeune of Elton; his daughters, Yvonne LeJeune of Lake Charles, Rebecca LeJeune of Elton and Nickie LeJeune of Kinder; his brothers, Donald Vincent of Evangeline, Kenneth Vincent of Duson, Walter Vincent of Mittie and Billy Ray Vincent of Hackberry; his sisters, Agnes Teal of Crowley, Ann Benoit of Bundick Lake, Catheline Vincent of Sulphur, Barbara Vincent of Sulphur and Katherine Vincent of Sulphur; his grandchildren, Lillian McGee, Tyler McGee, Allie Webre, Tommie Webre and Brooklyn LeBlue; and a son-in-law that was like a son, James Webre.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Arasta LeJeune and Lorena L. Teal; his first wife, Angela White; his sister, Cindy Abshire; and his brother, Jerry Vincent.

