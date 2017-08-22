Annual millage rates up for renewal

Officials in Fenton and Elton have addressed upcoming millage tax renewals for the general alimony, or the constitutional millage to be used for general funds for regular municipal expenses.

During this month’s meetings, the Fenton Board of Aldermen announced the item to be added to next month’s agenda, and the Elton Town Council approved for the renewal.

Tax assessor Donald Kratzer explained this renewal is an annual procedure.

“This is a general tax for general town or village operations,” he explained. “When each municipality has a constitutional tax, this is alimony necessary to sustain a minimal level of revenue. Every district has to set their millage every year. It is not re-assessable and cannot fluctuate outside of the maximum set by voters each voting term. It is usually the same as the previous year, or slightly less.”