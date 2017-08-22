Annual millage rates up for renewal

Officials in Fenton and Elton have addressed upcoming millage tax renewals for the general alimony, or the constitutional millage to be used for general funds for regular municipal expenses.

During this month’s meetings, the Fenton Board of Aldermen announced the item to be added to next month’s agenda, and the Elton Town Council approved for the renewal.

Tax assessor Donald Kratzer explained this renewal is an annual procedure.

“This is a general tax for general town or village operations,” he explained. “When each municipality has a constitutional tax, this is alimony necessary to sustain a minimal level of revenue. Every district has to set their millage every year. It is not re-assessable and cannot fluctuate outside of the maximum set by voters each voting term. It is usually the same as the previous year, or slightly less.”

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43960

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in