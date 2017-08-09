Back to school means back to safety

School zones are back in effect as teachers and faculty return to area campuses for a new school year. This is a good time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving through school zones, and be aware of children’s whereabouts. Drivers should also be aware of times and reduced speed limits posted, which vary depending on each individual school zone.

The only way to drive safely in these areas is to pay attention to the roadway and surroundings. Keep your cell phone out of sight so you can focus.

Laws involving speeding or texting are especially sensitive in school zones. State law prohibits use of any cellular device or wireless telecommunications devices in an active school zone during posted hours. This includes a personal digital assistants (iPad, notebook or tablet), a laptop computer, or any similar wireless device, which is readily removable from the vehicle and is used to write, send or read text or data through manual input. This includes, but is not limited to, a text message, instant message or email.

However, under the law, restrictions do not include a hands-free wireless telephone (using a mobile phone speaker option); an electronic communication device used hands-free (Bluetooth), citizens band (cb) radios, citizens band radio hybrids, commercial two-way radio communications devices, ham radios or any radio with a push-to-talk function.

Fines for such offenses could be $100 or more, plus court costs.

This does not apply to anyone using a cell phone to report a traffic accident, medical emergency, serious road hazard, reporting suspicious criminal activity, if operator is lawfully parked, or situations in which the person believes his personal safety is in jeopardy, or in an official capacity as an operator of an authorized emergency vehicle, such as police, firefighters, or EMTs.

Please help to keep all of our students safe on their way to and from school this year.